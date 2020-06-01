Man charged with murdering 19-year-old nephew

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 64-year-old has been charged with the murder of his 19-year-old nephew, according to Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.
Robbert Marksberry was charged with one count of murder.
According to Deddens, on May 28, he was at the residence of his half-brother, Terry Woodruff, on West Conwell Street.
Police said Marksberry had been at the residence for several hours when they decided to leave.
When him and his passenger Michael Tunstall were leaving, Woodruff stopped them and they were all talking. 19-year-old Nicholas Woodruff came out of the residence and proceeded to the roadway.
Police said they learned Nicholas hopped into the bed of Marksberry’s truck where he picked up either a chainsaw or trimmer.
According to police, Marksberry made a remark stating if he was stealing his things he was going to shoot him.
Nicholas exited the bed of the truck and went to the driver’s side door where he struck Marksberry in the face. Marksberry then allegedly shot Nicholas in the heart and sped off, police said.
Marksberry was located at a residence in Switzerland County where he was taken into custody.
Police said he purchased the gun and two bullets earlier in the day of the shooting from a family member in Aurora.
Marksberry is being held at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center.
