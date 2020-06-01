Monday’s protests in Cincinnati told through images

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protests over racial injustice and police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death continued for the fourth day on Monday in Cincinnati.
Images captured from the day’s events help tell a powerful story:
The moments when three Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a knee, joining the actions of demonstrators outside the Hamilton County Courthouse were amongst Monday’s highlights.
Sheriff Jim Neil joined his fellow deputies’ actions and took a knee igniting cheers from demonstrators looking on.
Also, on Monday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced the citywide curfew will start at 8 p.m., which is an hour earlier than Sunday’s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.