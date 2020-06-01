More than 200 arrested during weekend protests, curfew violations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 200 people were arrested in Cincinnati over the weekend on curfew violation and other charges related to three nights of protests about George Floyd’s death.
The total number has not been finalized and released yet, but most of them will make their first court appearances in their cases at 9 a.m. Monday at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Jail officials said early Monday they were still booking people in, but all would be held until they posted bond, they would not just be released after booking.
The finalized docket for arraignment Monday has 225 names, jail officials say.
At least 100 people were arrested Sunday night at Green and Pleasant streets in Over-the-Rhine, said Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate.
Another 111 people were arrested Saturday night and early Sunday, mostly for curfew violation (78), and 11 were arrested Friday night into early Saturday on charges of vandalism, breaking and entering and burglary, according to Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
Cincinnati police spokesmen said Saturday afternoon two women were arrested including one accused of spitting in a bike officer’s face and then later trying to steal an officer’s bike.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.