Paddlefest 2020 goes virtual

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The organizers of the annual Ohio River Paddlefest will host a virtual “Paddle for a Purpose” experience.
Paddlefest 2020 was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 1 and was expected to draw some 2,000 paddlers for a nine-mile paddle on the Ohio River.
In light of the uncertainty and potential health risks of large events during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers determined they could not host a safe in-person event this year.
“There are simply too many unknowns to move forward confidently in planning Paddlefest, especially with the current mandate limiting mass gatherings,” said Miriam Wise, associate director of the nonprofit Adventure Crew, which produces the event. “Most importantly, we cannot execute a successful Paddlefest while keeping our paddlers safely distanced at the launch, take out, on bus shuttles and during on-land festivities.”
Paddle for a Purpose is inviting paddlers of all ages and abilities to get out on their favorite local waterway for a nine-mile paddle in support of Adventure Crew.
Participants in the virtual event can complete their paddle all at once or in multiple trips anytime beginning June 20.
Registration is now open and runs through Aug. 8. The cost to participate is $25; $10 for youth (17 and under).
All proceeds benefit Adventure Crew, which provides free outdoor recreation opportunities to city teens in 24 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
