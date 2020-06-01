Hundreds to protest, honor George Floyd outside Hamilton County Courthouse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people are expected to be outside the Hamilton County Courthouse at 1 p.m. to peacefully protest and honor the life of George Floyd.
To honor Floyd, who was killed last week when a now ex-Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck, protesters will kneel for 10-minutes outside the courthouse, the event’s Facebook page says.
"Join us in a peaceful protest against the racist injustices and police brutality that plague America. We will be honoring George Floyd and every black life loss at the hands of this corrupt system. In honor of George, we will be kneeling for 10 minutes, the duration of his murder and having multiple community speakers. "
More than 700 people have indicated they will join the protest on Monday, according to the Facebook event.
FOX19 NOW will live stream the peaceful protest in this story at 1 p.m.
