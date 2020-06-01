Police handcuff Enquirer journalist while arresting curfew-breakers in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police made a slew of arrests in Over-the-Rhine Monday night after the curfew took effect, including briefly handcuffing reporter Pat Brennan from the Enquirer.
The arrests took place around 8:45 p.m. in the area of McMicken Avenue and Stonewall Street in Over-the-Rhine’s Mohawk sub-neighborhood, located northwest of Rhinegeist and Cliffside Breweries.
“An Enquirer reporter was temporarily detained (and a) WCPO reporter (was) moved from the immediate area as officers were attempting to clear the street while having rocks thrown at them,” CPD tweeted. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
CityBeat reporter Nick Swartsell captured the incident on video:
The response from Cincinnati elected officials was swift.
Within minutes of the arrest, Councilperson Chris Seelbach tweeted: “I’ve talked to both the City Manager And Police Chief and they have assured me that @Enquirer reporter Pat Brennan will be released and any officers involved in his arrest will be disciplined if appropriate. Which seems 100000% appropriate that they be disciplined.”
“Just spoke with City Manager about press being detained and cajoled. He spoke to Chief Isaac and the situation is being corrected, immediately," Councilperson Jeff Pastor tweeted.
Councilperson Greg Landsmann also tweeted: “I called the city manager seconds after watching a reporter being arrested. He assured me that the chief was on his way. Isaac showed up seconds later, and the reporter has been released. This was not okay.”
Mayor John Cranley issued the following statement at 9:30 p.m.:
"The police are working very hard to enforce the curfew and keep everyone safe, including the media. The arrest of an enquirer reporter was a big mistake. He has been released. Chief Isaac has reaffirmed the right of the press to cover our police. The buck stops with me and I sincerely apologize. The right to a free press and to protest are inextricably intertwined. Reporters are crucial to our democracy.”
