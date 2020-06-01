Protesters shatter Cleveland fire truck’s windshield; firefighters responded to more than 20 fires

Protesters shatter Cleveland fire truck’s windshield; firefighters responded to more than 20 fires
(Source: Cleveland fire)
By Julia Tullos | June 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 4:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters said Ladder 23 had its windshield shattered during the protests downtown Saturday.

Firefighters said they were responding to a fire downtown when the protesters threw bottles and rocks at the window.

Cleveland fire truck damaged during protests.
Cleveland fire truck damaged during protests. (Source: Cleveland fire)

The crew was injured, switched to a different truck and finished their shift.

Cleveland firefighters said they had two building fires downtown, three police cruiser fires and six civilian vehicle fires; including, a group of four in a parking lot on W. 4th.

A fourth police cruiser was set on fire at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at E. 55th and Carnegie.

Firefighters also put out fires inside trash cans and dumpsters, a parking lot ticket booth, the stage on Public Square and rubbish inside a building.

Besides the fires, firefighters were also sent out for trauma injuries.

Firefighters said one victim was shot, one had a hand injury from fireworks and others had eye and head injures.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.