Sunny skies and low humidity continues Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crisp and cool start to your Monday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.
Sunny skies are on the way once again Monday afternoon with a high of 76 degrees.
This less humid air mass remains through Tuesday, although both Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures return into the mid 80′s.
We stay dry until mid-week, with our next chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday.
Overall, the trend will be back to warm and humid air as we get into the first week of June. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s.
