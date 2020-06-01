Sunny skies, temperatures warm into 80’s by Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunny skies are on the way once again Monday afternoon with a high of 75 degrees.
This less humid air mass remains through Tuesday, although both Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures return into the mid 80′s.
We stay dry until mid-week, with our next chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued with strong storms possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Damaging gusts and heavy downpours possible with some storms turning severe possible.
Overall, the trend will be back to warm and humid air as we get into the first week of June. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s.
