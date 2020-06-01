WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cranley, city leaders speak regarding protests over the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chief Isaac, Manager Duhaney and Mayor Cranley will hold a press conference regarding protests from over the weekend.
More than 200 people were arrested in Cincinnati over during the protests about George Floyd’s death.
The final total number has not officially been released yet, but so far police have told us most of the arrests are for curfew violation.
Cranley moved the curfew in Cincinnati back to 8 p.m. to give officers more time during the daylight.
“It will be very difficult for us to enforce the curfew citywide,” said CPD Chief Eliot Isaac. “We will give attention to areas where we have problems.”
The only exception will be for essential workers, Chief Isaac said.
Metro says they will suspend services from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m. on Sunday and Monday, June 1.
The protests were sparked by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
