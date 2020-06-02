WATCH LIVE: Boat rescue underway after van went into Ohio River

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A boat rescue is underway after a van went into the Ohio River near Riverside Drive, according to Kenton County dispatch.
Dispatch said the vehicle is submerged and it’s unclear if or how many people are inside.
The incident happened at Shelby Street and Riverside Drive around 12:20 p.m.
Covington Police and Fire Departments responded and remain at the scene more than an hour after the van went into the water.
No other information was immediately available. Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
