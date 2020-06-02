Camp Washington hair salon looted over the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Looters attacked a Camp Washington hair salon early Saturday morning, according to the business’s owner. He says they made off with designer belts, wallets and some lashes.
“I don’t know if there was a girl with them,” says Jabari Blackmond, "but if you see a guy with lashes on, that might be our guy.
Blackmond owns Beyond Image Barber Salon and Supply.
The Camp Washington business reopened following a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic just last week. Saturday morning, Blackmond returned to his business to find it in pieces.
“So we had a situation where a black man was killed by a white cop,” Blackmond said, referring to the death of George Floyd. “And now the nation is rioting, and this is what I come home to — home, meaning my business.”
He says the violence takes away from the message.
“You know we have been through some trying times, and for us to go through this and to attack each other and put this negative light on black people, I am really bothered by it,” Blackmond said.
“I know people are frustrated. I’m frustrated as well," he continued. “It’s just disappointing that someone would take advantage of the opportunity that the police are pretty tied up, so they see an opportunity for personal gain."
Right before the break-in, the suspects allegedly did a Facebook Live. Blackmond is now hoping police can use that to find the suspects.
