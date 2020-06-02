Citywide curfew not recommended Tuesday night, councilman says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and an extension is not recommended, according to City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld.
On Tuesday, Sittenfeld tweeted “The curfew expired at 6AM this morning. A curfew is not currently called for tonight, and the City Manager & Police Chief are not recommending an extension of the curfew to the Mayor at this time.”
He said it’s a fluid situation, with subject to change. The ultimate decision is getting made by the mayor.
The city’s curfew began at 8 p.m. Monday night where 40 to 50 arrests in downtown Cincinnati and in Over-the-Rhine were made as the curfew took effect.
Those arrested were mostly charged with curfew violation, court records show.
CPD Chief Eliot Isaac Isaac said Monday 307 people were arrested over the weekend.
Friday and Saturday featured protests that began peacefully and ended in violence, with broken windows, damaged property and looting of business taking place in neighborhoods across urban basin and uptown.
A curfew imposed Saturday throughout Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the West End compelled protesters up toward Clifton and Corryville that night.
Sunday’s curfew turned city-wide, and its protests featured more police arrests and few instances of property damage.
The protests were sparked by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
