Fifth day of protests peaceful, subdued in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The fifth day of protests continued Tuesday as demonstrators made their way back to the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Most of the protesters appeared to have dispersed prior to the city’s curfew taking effect at 8 p.m., but some remained afterwards.
The crowd seemed to swell and shrink throughout the day, at some points matching its fever pitch during the weekend, at others comprising just a few dozen participants.
The tone was largely peaceful, though an altercation unfolded involving a man carrying a Thin Blue Line flag, and the last hour of the protest devolved into a cacophonous, ear-splitting honk-a-thon.
Hundreds took part in Monday’s protests, which were filled with significant moments.
Sheriff Jim Neil and three deputies took a knee at the Hamilton County Courthouse in a moment of solidarity with demonstrators.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac delivered another prominent moment as protests continued into the evening hours.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.