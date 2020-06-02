One dead in Highland County crash, OSP says

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is dead after OSP says he drove off the road in Highland County Tuesday morning.
Curtis Ingles, 36, of Greenfield, Ohio was driving north on SR 753 when he drove his GMC truck off the left side of the road, hit a fence and overturned, according to OSP’s Wilmington Post.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. in Paint Township, OSP says.
Ingles was pronounced dead at the scene by the Highland County Coroner.
An OSP investigation revealed Ingle was not wearing his seat belt.
OSP says drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
