First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday late evening, SEVERE RISK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warming up Tuesday afternoon, with a high near 86 degrees and plenty of sunshine.
It will be much warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80′s and more humidity. Our next chance of thunderstorms arrive during the middle of the week.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued with strong storms possible late Wednesday evening after 7pm. Damaging gusts and heavy downpours are possible with some storms reaching severe limits. Much of the area remain under a slight risk or marginal risk for SEVERE STORMS.
Overall, the trend will be back to warm and humid air as we get into the first week of June. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances continue on Friday afternoon then the weekend looks dry and hot.
