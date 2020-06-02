Indiana’s positive testing rates continue to trail Ohio, Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 35,237.
The state has performed 271,919 tests, up more than 6,000 from Monday’s tally.
Thirteen percent of its tests performed have come back positive.
That positive testing rate that trails Ohio’s (8.8 percent) and Kentucky’s (4 percent) and also falls short of health experts’ recommended 10 percent positive testing rate.
The state’s hospitalization data continues to trend in the positive direction.
Indiana’s total death count stands at 2,022 after 46 new deaths confirmed Tuesday, according to ISDH.
Of the state’s 35,237 cases and 2,022 deaths, 4,357 and 945 are in long-term care facilities, respectively.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.