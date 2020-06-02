More than 100 arrested during Monday’s protests, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 100 people were arrested during Monday’s protests in Cincinnati, according to Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Of the 119 total people arrested Monday, at least four had bonds set at a minimum of $10,000 when they appeared in court the following morning.
Soloman Zellars, who is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, had bond set at $100,000, court documents show.
According to those documents, Zellars is accused of having a Ruger AR 556 and a 100-round magazine:
Alex Douglas’ bond was set at $20,000 for the charge of assault and misconduct at an emergency, per court documents.
Douglas’ attorney claimed his client was actually injured and didn’t assault anyone. The attorney said Douglas remained peaceful throughout, but the judge still set the bond at $20,000.
Julianna Klug also got a $20,000 bond for her arrest of assault and misconduct at an emergency during Monday’s protests.
She is accused of punching an officer during her arrest, court documents show.
Bond was set at $10,000 for Juan Hall, who was arrested for aggravated riot.
According to the court documents, Hall threw rocks at police during the protests and violated curfew.
CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday 307 people were arrested during protests on Saturday and Sunday.
The citywide curfew will remain in effect for Tuesday, Mayor John Cranley announced earlier in the day.
