Video shows Columbus police pepper spray OSU student journalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Video posted to Twitter Monday night appears to show Columbus police officers pepper spray reporters with Ohio State University’s student newspaper, The Lantern.
The full video posted by The Lantern is embedded below. Separate videos were taken by each of the three reporters at the scene on Monday night around 10:25 p.m.
Reporter Maeve Walsh says she and two other student reporters were near the Starbucks on North High Street covering the George Floyd protest as it moved through Ohio State’s campus.
Columbus Dispatch journalist Adam Cairns was also present.
According to the video, Cairns and The Lantern’s reporting, the student reporters were approached by Columbus Police officers. The reporters showed their press credentials. They also loudly and repeatedly identified themselves as media members.
Cairns tweeted: “Will attest that they were screaming at the cops that they were media. Police, despite clearly seeing press credentials, did not care.”
Police officers told the reporters it was “past curfew” and they needed to “head out." Then officers sprayed the reporters with what Cairns and The Lantern both say was pepper spray.
According to The Lantern: “Two reporters were wearing Lantern hats, hoodies and other clothing items to help identify themselves as Lantern reporters. All three were holding their press passes to identify themselves.”
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan spoke on the incident during a press conference Tuesday.
Quinlan said police “certainly didn’t recognize them” and that “mistakes will happen.”
He also said he has referred the incident to internal affairs for an investigation.
