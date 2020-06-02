155 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - 155 additional coronavirus cases in Kentucky were reported on Tuesday by Gov. Beshear during his news conference.
These new cases included eight more in Northern Kentucky, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Here is the overall breakdown of cases in Northern Kentucky counties:
- Boone County - 469 cases
- Campbell County - 177 cases
- Grant County - 45 cases
- Kenton County - 585 cases
A total of 10,185 cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in Kentucky, the governor said.
Gov. Beshear also announced the deaths of three more Kentucky residents on Tuesday.
As a whole, Kentucky has lost 442 people to the coronavirus.
NKY Health says 67 of those deaths have come from the Northern Kentucky area.
Kentucky is now in the top half of all the states in terms of total coronavirus tests conducted.
According to Gov. Beshear, 253,585 tests have been done in the state.
During his Tuesday news conference, the governor also spoke about the ongoing protests.
The governor asked demonstrators to be safe when they are out at protests.
“COVID is still out there. It still spreads aggressively,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, I ask people to do your best to be safe.”
