WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 36,350 cases and 2,258 deaths.
Daycares and banquet halls reopened this week after they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
Daycare and child care centers were permitted to resume operations Sunday with social distancing and other virus precauations.
Banquet and catering halls can now hold events like wedding receptions with a cap of 300 people if they meet required safety protocols currently in place for restaurants.
The state’s ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people remains in place at least through July 1, according to the latest health order Dr. Amy Acton signed on Friday, so tables must be 6 feet apart with no more than 10 people per table.
While 95% of the state’s economy has now reopened, most of Ohio’s indoor and outdoor entertainment venues and recreation facilities remain shut down.
Gov. Mike DeWine said in a recent interview on “Meet the Press," however, Ohio isn’t ready for mass gatherings at places such as Cedar Point amusement park.
DeWine is expected to address entertainment venues during one of his daily news conferences in Columbus this week.
