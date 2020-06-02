Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect warm and humid conditions on Wednesday with daytime highs reaching the upper 80s.
Rain and thunder will arrive Wednesday evening (after about 7PM) into the overnight. Some storms may be strong to severe. As a result, it is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Damaging gusts, heavy downpours, hail are possible with any thunderstorms that develop. Much of the area remains under a slight risk (elevated chance) or marginal risk for SEVERE STORMS.
For the rest of the week, expect warm and humid conditions. The muggy air mass sticks around with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms stick around through Friday. The weekend will be dry and warm.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.