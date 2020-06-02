West Chester imposes 30-day curfew during protests

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester Township has imposed a curfew that will run from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. for the next 30 days.
The emergency order imposing the curfew came shortly before 7:40 p.m. as protests were underway at the West Chester Clock Tower.
Township officials could lift the curfew sooner than 30 days.
West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog told FOX19 NOW the protest “has been nothing but peaceful" and described the curfew as “a precautionary measure.”
Herzog says officers will most likely not arrest peaceful demonstrators after curfew. He says if it remains how it is now, he will stand with them.
He adds if destruction happens, officers will make arrests.
