Zoo Babies celebration continues with newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A tiny guereza colobus monkey arrived early Friday morning, just in time for the tail end of Zoo Babies month at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Zoo officials say mom, 6-year-old Anza, and baby, sex not yet determined are doing great and bonding with the rest of the group.
“The baby is strong and nursed right away. Pop, Tiberius, is very gentle and protective, as always and the three big brothers, TJ, Octavius and Max, are behaving so far,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of primates Ron Evans.
Zoo officials say this species was once thought to be abnormal because it has no thumbs. The word “colobus” means deformed in latin. The lack of a thumb aids colobus in securely grabbing branches as they make dramatic 30 feet leaps from tree to tree. They are entirely vegetarian and equipped with a three-chambered stomach to help digest large amounts of leaves.
Zoo Babies month at the zoo runs from May 1 - May 31.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.