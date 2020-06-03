Cincinnati gets $10.7M in federal funding to hire more than 80 new officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati is among 15 local and two state law enforcement agencies that have been awarded more than $18 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice for community policing.
The money is to be used to hire an additional 134 full-time law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the DOJ.
Cincinnati received $10,750,000 to hire 86 officers, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received $1,250,000 to hire 10 deputies, and the cities of Middletown and Mt. Healthy each received $250,000 to hire two additional officers apiece.
The DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) received nearly 1,000 applications for funding of more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.
Applicants had to identify a specific crime and focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that area.
