Cincy business owner calls Sunday curfew arrest bait-and-switch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati tattoo artist says was unfairly arrested Sunday night.
Jamison Walker owns a tattoo shop in the city. He was one of hundreds arrested over the weekend for violating the city’s curfew.
Video posted to social media Sunday shows police arrest Walker outside his tattoo shop around 9 p.m. just as the city-wide curfew went into effect.
In the video, you can see several officers approach Walker before grabbing his arms and pinning him against the windows of his shop.
Walker says he and other tattoo artist had been painting art on the shop’s windows just prior to the arrest and that he spoke to one of the officers beforehand.
“I explained to him that I’m just finishing up a job, and he said I was fine to go ahead and continue.”
Moments later, the other officers walked up.
“As I was trying to explain to him that an officer prior told me I was able to finish up my work here, they swarmed me.”
Walker says he feared for his life during the arrest, but that’s not what he fears most.
“When I got home, I just knew that my son is going to feel this fear at some point in his life if things don’t change. I don’t want him living in a world like this."
David Martinez, another tattoo artist at the shop, says the video also shows him outside the shop Sunday night. Martinez was not arrested.
“I was surprised they came to us at all. That’s what I was suprised about. But, um, the fact they didn’t arrest me, I guess I was just more silent,” Martinez said.
FOX19 NOW showed the video of the arrest to police. CPD responded with this statement:
“Tough to tell what exactly transpired there. Mr. Walker will have his opportunity to explain his actions in court as will our arresting officers. We have too many arrests that have occured over the past four days to attempt to analyze the merits. Court is the appropriate place & time to do just that.”
