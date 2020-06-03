Cleveland Indians plan to cut 1,100 jobs as team anticipates no fans during 2020 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bad day for Major League Baseball, as the Cleveland Indians just announced plans to lay off their gameday employees because fans likely won’t be allowed to enter the ballpark this year due to Covid-19 concerns.
More than 1,100 Progressive Field employees are expected to lose their jobs:
On Tuesday, the team’s front office sent the following statement to 19 News:
“In compliance with federal law and guidance, we sent today’s WARN act notices to members of our seasonal staff who may not be eligible to work games until we have further clarification on many uncertain issues, including when fans can attend.”
