Day 6 of protests continue through Downtown, Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protests over the death of George Floyd continued Wednesday, six days after protesters first surrounded District 1 police headquarters calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality.
The protests took violent turns Friday and Saturday. Looting occurred both nights, and an officer’s helmet was grazed with a bullet in Corryville early Sunday morning.
But the protests have been peaceful each of the last two days. After hundreds of arrests over the weekend, CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said officers made just 17 arrests Tuesday night, of 10 were curfew violations.
The protests took demonstrators to City Hall Wednesday afternoon, where inside council chambers Mayor John Cranley extended the city’s curfew to Monday. The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. each night and conclude at 6 a.m. the following day.
“There is ongoing violence that is impacting police officers, citizens and peaceful protesters. The threats are real,” Cranley said.
Around 6:20 p.m., protesters gathered behind Music Hall for a vigil against police violence. They had a moment of silence before breaking into chants “Black lives matter!” and singing songs of perseverance.
Isaac and Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate engaged with the protesters on Ezzard Charles outside District 1 headquarters.
Neudigate received praise Tuesday for an empathic exchange with a protester outside City Hall. Video of the exchange was captured by FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Previously in the day, a car appeared to hit several people as the protest set up outside City Hall.
Police say they do not believe the incident was intentional. Councilperson P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted the driver should not be given the benefit of the doubt in that regard.
Sittenfeld took to Twitter Tuesday to describe measures the city has taken in the past two decades to improve policing as well as new measures he plans to introduce to address the concerns of the protesters.
