Family fears worst after man abandons car in Houston Woods, now 2-weeks missing

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton man suddenly disappeared two weeks ago, leaving his family desperate for answers as they search for him.
Michael McKenney, 29, was staying with his aunt when he went missing on May 22, says McKenney’s mother, Yalonda Middleton.
“He packed his clothes and left her house and didn’t tell anyone,” Middleton said.
Middleton say her son leaves to go camping often and the camp grounds had just reopened the day before.
“He just loved to walk and fish. He just loved the outdoors.”
At first McKenney’s family wasn’t concerned until a few days passed without any contact. Then they got a disturbing call from Park Rangers at Hueston Woods on Memorial Day.
The rangers had found his vehicle locked up and abandoned in the park with his keys still locked inside.
The family, along with park rangers and Texas EquuSearch, searched trails and the water for four days without any signs of where he could be.
Now McKenny's mom is fearing the worst.
“That I’m never going to see him again,” said Middleton through tears.
She says what haunts her most is that during the search the dogs brought in appeared to pick up his scent near a water drain.
“They don’t have the machinery to get in there to see, to empty it out to make sure nothing’s in there. I don’t want to think that way, I just want to know.”
Now Middleton is asking anyone who might now something to come forward.
“Just let us know he’s okay. That’s all we want to know,” said Middleton.
The family is expected to go back out to Hueston Woods again Thursday at 10 a.m. to do another search. They are inviting anyone who would like to help to join them.
