Great Parks of Hamilton County virtual program brings parks to you

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are looking for something educational to do with the kids this month, Great Parks of Hamilton County virtual camps might be for you.
“They are hosted by our nature interpreters, so they will get an hour-long session with them at the beginning and they will learn what the topic is and what is required," Public Engagement Coordinator Kimberly Whitton explained. "Then they will get a few hours at home to get out in their yard and explore.”
After that, campers get to come together in an online classroom setting with the other kids who are participating and share their findings.
“We are offering four different camps in June basically its exploring nature, enjoying wildlife, basically a variety of things you can do in your yard or in your neighborhood,” Whitton said.
Camps, which are $50 a person, start at 9:30 a.m. and are for ages 5-12.
Next week kicks off with Wild Explorers, followed by Barnyard Besties, then Frontier Fun and Flowerbed Friends.
“A lot of the kids had to be homeschooled," Whitton said. "Summer is coming up and I’m sure a lot of parents have run out of ideas of things to do. This provides them with a week-long fun nature experience.”
Be sure to register at least three days before the camp starts.
