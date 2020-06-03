Isolated Severe Storms Possible During Evening - Weakening After Midnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The heat and increasing humidity today will interact with a slow moving cold front and bring the chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm cell or two to the FOX19 NOW viewing area during evening.
The primary threat window open at 7PM and closes at 1AM. What activity that does develop will be found mainly north of the city with the main threats being a few damaging wind gusts, some hail and brief heavy downpours.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will re-fire tomorrow and some shower and non-severe thunderstorm activity will be in the area each day tomorrow through Saturday. Sunday looks dry and cooler.
