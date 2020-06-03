LMPD: ‘Distressed’ man wielding gun shot by officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is injured and in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, at a home in the 16800 block of Ash Glen Road, LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed.
Schroeder said LMPD officers responded to a call of a man in distress with a gun.
Once on scene, officers found a man with a gun in the home; he was shot by officers after “an encounter.”
Schroeder confirmed the man has injuries that are not life-threatening. He is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
His identity has not been revealed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.