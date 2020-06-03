LMPD: ‘Distressed’ man wielding gun shot by officers

By Shellie Sylvestri | June 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is injured and in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, at a home in the 16800 block of Ash Glen Road, LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed.

Schroeder said LMPD officers responded to a call of a man in distress with a gun.

Once on scene, officers found a man with a gun in the home; he was shot by officers after “an encounter.”

Schroeder confirmed the man has injuries that are not life-threatening. He is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

His identity has not been revealed.

