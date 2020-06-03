Metro to suspend service at 11 p.m. nightly during curfew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro says it will suspend service at 11 p.m. every night during the recently extended curfew.
No trips beginning after 11 p.m. will operate. Metro suggests checking go-metro.com for scheduled times.
Mayor John Cranley announced on Wednesday he has extended the curfew from now until Monday, June 8.
The hours of the new curfew are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
For complete bus and scheduling information visit go-metro.com or call Metro at 513-621-4455 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
