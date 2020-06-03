More than 500 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 500 Hoosiers have been newly diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Wednesday.
With the additional 511 cases from Wednesday, the ISDH says a total of 35,712 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus is now at 2,032.
The ISDH reported Wednesday 10 more Hoosiers died from the virus.
Indiana has conducted a total of 277,812 tests for the coronavirus.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 170 cases, 21 deaths, 1,260 tests
- Fayette County: 79 cases, seven deaths, 830 tests
- Franklin County: 115 cases, eight deaths, 545 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 148 tests
- Ripley County: 108 cases, six deaths, 1,023 tests
- Switzerland County: 21 cases, zero deaths, 284 tests
- Union County: nine cases, zero deaths, 215 tests
