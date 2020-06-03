Muggy Overnight with Showers Tapering Off

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday’s official high temperature was 88° recorded at CVG. Other high temperatures around the FOX19 NOW viewing area include Lunken 88°, Lebanon 90°, Harrison 88°, Batavia 88°, Hamilton 89°, Middletown 88°, Springboro 89°, Wilmington 87°, Oxford 89°, Maysville 88°, Madison, IN 90° and Batesville 88°. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler but still humid and showers and thunderstorms will pop up again.
The primary threat window closes by 1AM. What activity that does develop overnight will be less intense and like earlier found mainly north of the city with the main threats being a few damaging wind gusts, some hail and brief heavy downpours.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will re-fire tomorrow and some shower and non-severe thunderstorm activity will be in the area each day tomorrow through Saturday. Sunday looks dry and cooler.
