Ohio’s COVID hospitalizations lowest in weeks, declining overall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reports 704 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, the lowest number of daily hospitalizations during the state’s 14-day reporting window.
According to previous FOX19 NOW reporting, Wednesday’s tally is the lowest since at least May 14.
Coronavirus ICU visits are also at a two-week low, numbering 283 Wednesday, according to ODH.
Otherwise, ODH reports 442 new cases, down from the state’s 21-day average of 527 newly reported cases per day.
ODH also reports 41 new deaths, up from the state’s 21-day average of 39 newly reported deaths per day.
A total of 2,080 Ohioans have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Some 423,521 tests have been administered statewide, bringing the Ohio’s positive testing rate to 8.6 percent.
According to Covidactnow.org, the state’s infection rate is currently at 1 percent:
“On average, each person in Ohio with COVID is infecting 1.00 other people. Because each person is infecting less than one other person, the total number of current cases in Ohio is shrinking.”
