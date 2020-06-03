Slight risk for strong to severe storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect warm and humid conditions on Wednesday with daytime highs reaching the upper 80s.
Rain and thunder will arrive about 7 p.m. and stick around into early Thursday.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
As a result, Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Damaging gusts, heavy downpours, and hail are possible with any thunderstorms that develop.
Much of the area remains under a slight risk (elevated chance) or marginal risk for severe storms.
Warm and humid conditions will linger throughout the week.
Temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms also will stick around through Friday.
The weekend will be sunny with highs in the 80s.
