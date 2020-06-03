Slight risk for strong to severe storms

Slight risk for strong to severe storms
Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with a chance for strong to severe storms. (Source: FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)
By Catherine Bodak and Frank Marzullo | June 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 4:41 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect warm and humid conditions on Wednesday with daytime highs reaching the upper 80s.

Rain and thunder will arrive about 7 p.m. and stick around into early Thursday.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

As a result, Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Damaging gusts, heavy downpours, and hail are possible with any thunderstorms that develop.

Much of the area remains under a slight risk (elevated chance) or marginal risk for severe storms.

Warm and humid conditions will linger throughout the week.

Temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms also will stick around through Friday.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.