UC football unites in social media message

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati football team is coming together to show unity as protests in the city and across the country continue.
This simple idea delivers a powerful message during a critical time.
Black, white, former and current players shared their message to inspire others to unite.
What arose was a snapshot of a football team united by the belief that together as one they stand for something.
This is a picture of unity, this is #BearcatsUnited:
With the #BearcatsUnited, UC Head Coach Luke Fickell wrote a message calling for action and unity:
“My heart goes out to all who are affected by the evil and hatred of racism. There is no place for this in our community, country or world.”
“I don’t know what it’s like feel racial discrimination nor do I pretend I can relate. I do know evil though and racism is evil! We must eliminate this evil and educate that all are born equal - no matter the color of their skin. Everyone deserves the freedoms our country says it provides.>”
“I wish this world was more like our locker room. When a man walks through those doors, no one cares about the color of his skin, they only care about the man within. They’re committed to working together to achieve a common goal which can only be accomplished when we trust, protect, and love one another. We need our common goal to be the elimination of this evil.”
“I want to be about action and help make a difference. I stand with all of those committed to unity. Together Everyone Achieves More, divided we fail If we don’t a change - we all fail no matter the color of our skin.”
