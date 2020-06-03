UC students announce plans for ‘peaceful protest’ Wednesday

CLIFTON (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati students say they are holding a “peaceful protest" at 1 p.m. Wednesday “in honor of George Floyd and all other black lives lost because of police brutality."
The protest will begin at the parking lot on the corner of Clifton Avenue and Probasco Street.
"We will walk and protest down Clifton in front of the University of Cincinnati," a news release states.
"Join the students of the University of Cincinnati and our allies as we occupy Clifton Avenue, where the University of Cincinnati is located, to stand up against racism and police brutality in our country.
“We will march and protest peacefully for our voices to be heard. People will have the chance to speak and use their voices,” the release states in part.
Some small businesses in the area are supporting the effort, including Idlewild clothing store in Over-the-Rhine.
Their website has information about resources for those wanting to donate, petition or learn more about the Black Lives movement.
The storefront is currently closed due to COVID 19 and the Black Lives Matter protesting, according to its website.
