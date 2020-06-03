Victim identified in Hamilton homicide

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is dead following a shooting in Hamilton early Tuesday morning.
Police received a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Charlton Court around 12:15 a.m.
Officers found a person with gunshot wounds at that address, according to a news release.
The victim, Darrian Keneal Shamel, 22, of Hamilton, died from his injuries a short time later, police say.
There have been no arrests and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call either Detective David Weissinger at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1296 or Detective Robert Horton at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1236.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.