WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss moving forward in the midst of protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Victoria Parks is discussing a way forward in the midst of the protests and Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman is answering COVID-19 questions.
The fifth day of protests continued Tuesday as demonstrators made their way back to the Hamilton County Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati.
Most of the protesters dispersed as the city’s curfew took effect at 8 p.m.
University of Cincinnati students say they are holding a “peaceful protest" at 1 p.m. Wednesday “in honor of George Floyd and all other black lives lost because of police brutality."
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 2,721 coronavirus cases and 156 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.