Citywide curfew extended until Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley extended the citywide curfew until Monday.
The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. each night and conclude at 6 a.m. the following day.
Cranley said at 11 p.m., protests are happening in neighborhoods.
“People who live there have a right to go to sleep. Our officers need to rest. For officers and citizens living in neighborhoods, there has to be a point where people go home at night,” he said.
Cranley said people have not thought about a Cincinnati Police officer who was shot on Saturday night and other officers being shot at. He said the risk is real.
“There is ongoing violence that is impacting police officers, citizens and peaceful protesters. The threats are real,” he said.
Cranley said that the officers are protecting the peaceful protesters and will continue to facilitate peaceful protests.
“Vast majority of people are protesting peacefully but there are people in the crowd trying to create violence and provoke officers into overreacting. You could be a peaceful protester who is next to someone who is not,” he said.
Police Chief Isaac said he recommended a curfew extension because protests have taken a turn in the nighttime hours.
He said they made 17 arrests Tuesday night - 10 were for violation of the curfew.
“We remain in a state of alert and have officers prepared to respond if necessary. We will continue to engage and discuss with protesters who want to have discussions with us,” Isaac said.
Isaac delivered a prominent moment as protests continued into the evening hours by kneeling with other Cincinnati police officers outside of District 1 headquarters in the West End.
