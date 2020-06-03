WATCH LIVE: Protesters holding demonstration outside of City Hall

*WARNING: Graphic language possible at times*
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protesters are holding a demonstration outside of City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
A city council meeting is scheduled to begin inside at 2 p.m.
Mayor John Cranley extended the citywide curfew until Monday. The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. each night and conclude at 6 a.m. the following day.
“There is ongoing violence that is impacting police officers, citizens and peaceful protesters. The threats are real,” he said.
Police Chief Isaac said he recommended a curfew extension because protests have taken a turn in the nighttime hours.
He said they made 17 arrests Tuesday night - 10 were for violation of the curfew.
“We remain in a state of alert and have officers prepared to respond if necessary. We will continue to engage and discuss with protesters who want to have discussions with us,” Isaac said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.