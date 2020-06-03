63-year-old dies after dispute over vehicle sale ends in assault, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The death of a 63-year-old man is being investigated after he was assaulted because of a dispute involving the sale of a vehicle, police day
Daniel Metcalf of Middletown was found dead by police early Wednesday in the 2000 block of Wilbraham Road, according a news release from Middletown police.
The release says a call came in just after 3 a.m. stating Metcalf had been assaulted by a group of men.
Metcalf was found dead when police and fire personnel arrived, Major Scott Reeve said.
Maj. Reeve says their investigation revealed the assault happened because of a car Metcalf had sold to a man from Miamisburg.
Reeve said the people connected to the assault have been located by officers with the Miamisburg and Dayton Police Departments.
Autopsy results have not been released yet and Major Reeve said the investigation is ongoing.
