Broadway in Cincinnati cancels 3 shows due COVID-19 impact

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Three Broadway shows are canceled for the 2019/2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.
“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” and “Anastasia” was initially postponed, but are now canceled. “The Book of Mormon” was initially scheduled for August but has also been canceled.
These shows joined another canceled musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar."
Ticketholders will get an email on ticket arrangements. They can either receive a refund or credit on their account or donate the money to the Cincinnati Arts Association-the 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.