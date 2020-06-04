Cincinnati protesters, community activists to read list of demands for change after George Floyd’s death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati protesters, along with community and civil rights activists and groups, are holding a news conference on the steps of City Hall Thursday to call for changes here in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The Cincinnati Black United Front and Ohio Justice & Policy Center are among groups participating.
They say "a list of demands to address racial equity during the pandemic will be presented, calling for action at the city, county and state level,” according to a news release.
The groups also will call for Cincinnati leaders to hold police accountable under the landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement that the Black United Front, ACLU, city and police union signed with the U.S. Justice Department.
The agreement was the cornerstone of the city’s post-2001 riot police reforms to try to improve relations between the police force and the Cincinnati community it protects and serves. It required police to adopt community-oriented policing as a strategy and to make other reforms, including in the way use of force was tracked and recorded.
The agreement has since expired but has recently been undergoing a voluntary update, also called a “refresh.”
The news conference is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at 801 Plum St., downtown Cincinnati.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.