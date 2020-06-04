2,339 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 37,282 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,339 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 37,282 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is primarily being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,112 total.
An additional 2,643 cases and 222 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,312 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 1,623 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
