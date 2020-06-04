1 man dead after shooting on Dixie Highway in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after one man was shot and killed on Dixie Highway Thursday morning.
According to Lt. Phillip Ridgell, deputies responded to the area of Dixie Highway and Frank Duke in Florence for a reported shooting.
Once they arrived, deputies found a man lying on the ground that had been shot. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.
No one else was shot on the scene, however, a collision did occur and is being investigated as part of the investigation.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.
Dixie Highway and Frank Duke will remain shut down for several hours.
The shooter has been identified and is being interviewed by deputies.
