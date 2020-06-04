DeWine delays announcement about Ohio zoos, museums ‘out of respect’ for George Floyd’s memorial service

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine was expected to announce Thursday what he said would be “good news” for most Ohio zoos and museums.
But on Thursday morning, the governor’s office said “out of respect for today’s memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis at 2 p.m., Governor DeWine will not hold a press briefing.”
They did not say when he will speak next.
Ohio’s tourist attractions such as zoos, museums and amusement parks have been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be through July 1 under the latest health order signed by Dr. Amy Acton.
DeWine has said the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board was forming policies for reopening certain attractions and is still in the progress of making recommendations.
He also recently said Ohio was not ready to hold mass gatherings of more than 10 people yet and his administration wanted to analyze infection trends from the recent reopenings before allowing amusement parks like Cedar Point to operate again.
The latest health order leaves the ban in place on mass gatherings.
While DeWine did not mention amusement parks earlier this week when he said good news was coming for most zoos and museums, they are part of the group working on reopening policies for tourist attractions. So we were going to listen to see what he might announce also about places like Kings Island and Cedar Point.
When they do reopen, zoos and museums will have several virus precautions in place including social distancing and requirements for facial coverings.
Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard recently unveiled the zoo’s reopening plan that includes reservations, timed entry, and touchless experience.
He said on May 22 that he hoped the zoo would reopen in June but hadn’t received a firm reopening date from DeWine.
“The zoo brings joy to so many people. It’s a place to connect with nature, bond with family, learn something new, exercise, and check in on animals that many know by name," he said.
As a result of the loss of revenue due to virus-related closure, zoo officials said in March they were forced to lay off 174 people, all part-time and seasonal staff. Volunteers had already been asked to stay home.
To help bridge the economic gap, the zoo has been asking members to renew their membership and encouraging social media followers to buy a membership for themselves, a friend or a family member.
People can also donate directly to the zoo’s Emergency Operating Fund online or send a check made payable to the Cincinnati Zoo (with Emergency Fund in the memo), to Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Development, 3400 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45220.
Another way to help the zoo is to adopt an animal.
For the Cincinnati Museum Center, the closure has resulted in what officials there said earlier this week “is a devastating moment” according to a news release.
After record attendance with more than 1.8 million visitors in 2019, the museum on Monday announced $4 million in staff job eliminations and salary reductions as “a result of the profound financial implications of the COVID-19 related closure and future reduced capacity.”
“This is a devastating moment for our teams,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.
“We’ve had incredible momentum and engagement with the community following the restoration of Union Terminal. COVID-19 has forced us to make excruciating decisions for the future survival of our mission," said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.
"It is heartbreaking to part ways with so many people who have dedicated their passion to our organization, building it into an award-winning museum whose legacy stretches back over 200 years. Our departing colleagues will always be part of the heart and soul of Cincinnati Museum Center and are celebrated for their incredible impact on our community.”
When the COVID-19 closure began March 14, CMC furloughed all part-time hourly staff.
Through relief funds from donors and the federal Paycheck Protection Program, CMC was able to retain full salaries and benefits for all full-time staff through July 1.
CMC says it will now finish the fiscal year 2020 at the end of June with a loss of $3.5 million in earned revenue and projects a loss of $8 million in earned revenue for fiscal year 2021 due to reduced operating capacity.
While the museum has awaited guidance from state and health officials, they said they prepared for the possibility of a mid-July reopening of portions of the center.
“CMC has taken extensive measures to ensure guest, volunteer and staff safety upon reopening, meaning your next visit may be a little different, but the impact of the experience will not be diminished,” their news release states.
Among the steps CMC says it is taking to keep its guests, volunteers and staff safe:
- Instituting timed tickets for both general museum admission to the Museum of Natural History & Science and the Cincinnati History Museum and our current featured exhibition Maya: The Exhibition. “Timed tickets will help manage the number of people in each experience, ensuring proper social distancing of six feet or more. Given the high touch nature of certain exhibits, some areas will be offline upon reopening. CMC is working on adapting many interactive elements for guests’ personal mobile devices.”
- Extensive cleaning protocols to ensure the building is clean and sanitized multiple times per day, including particular attention to high touchpoint areas like doors, elevators, handrails, countertops and restrooms.
- Staff, volunteers and guests must wear masks at all times
- Signs and floor markings will encouraging guests to abide by the six-foot social distancing recommended by health officials.
“We are doing our part to create a safe, clean environment for our guests, volunteers and staff and we’re asking everyone to please experience our museum responsibly,” says Pierce.
“We need our community to help ensure our museum remains a safe space for everyone.”
