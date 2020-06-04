Daughters of Sam DuBose speak out on protests, police brutality

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The protests that have taken place in Cincinnati over the last seven days arose in umbrage over the death of George Floyd, but another victim is regularly mentioned in the same breath: Sam DuBose.
DuBose was fatally shot in 2015 by University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing. After two trials ended in hung juries, the charges against Tensing were dismissed with prejudice.
Now DuBose’s children are speaking out about the latest incident of police violence.
“Every time that a new black woman or black man dies at the hands of a police officer, it brings me back to where my dad died, and it puts me back in that space,” said daughter Te’Aila Williamston.
DuBose was pulled over for a missing front license plate and had a suspended driver’s license. Tensing stated DuBose began to drive off and that he was being dragged because his arm was caught in the car.
DuBose’s daughters say they not are surprised to see the protests today growing larger and more aggressive.
“I feel like because my dad’s case and a lot of other police brutality cases haven’t been justified,” said daughter Reagan Brooks. “I feel like that’s the reason we’re going to continue to go through this and it’s going to keep happening until something is done about it."
Brooks and Williamston say change has to start from within. They suggest arming officers with non-lethal tools to maintain order and holding them accountable when they abuse their position.
“Police they hold a lot of power, so I believe before you give someone this much power you need to make sure they’re doing it for the right things,” said Brooks.
Although DuBose’s family is still in pain and still have much healing to do, they say it’s encouraging to see people standing up and fighting for change in all 50 states now.
“It’s never too late to make a change, so I do applaud everyone for stepping in the right direction,” said Williamston.
The family says that they know change will take time. However, something that has helped them is the support of many people in the community.
